Would you like to learn how Shoreline Community College can help you reach your academic and career goals? We are thrilled to invite you, your friends, and family to our first in-person open house in over 2 years!

Stop by anytime during this four-hour event to explore our campus, ask questions, and see all that our school has to offer. You’ll be able to:

Speak with staff, faculty, and current students about the Shoreline experience

Take a guided tour to see the entire campus environment firsthand

Learn about our community partners and the services they provide to our students

We can help you with:

How to start college (admissions process)

Paying for college

Transfer degrees (degrees that you start at Shoreline and can transfer to a university)

Career training pathways

Student athletics

Student support services

And so much more!

Not to mention food trucks, live music, and a raffle for some sweet Shoreline swag!

If you have any questions, please contact us at connect@shoreline.edu. You can learn more about the College and all it has to offer by attending Experience Shoreline or our other admissions events.