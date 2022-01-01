Would you like to learn how Shoreline Community College can help you reach your academic
and career goals? We are thrilled to invite you, your friends, and family to our first
in-person open house in over 2 years!
Stop by anytime during this four-hour event to explore our campus, ask questions,
and see all that our school has to offer. You’ll be able to:
Speak with staff, faculty, and current students about the Shoreline experience
Take a guided tour to see the entire campus environment firsthand
Learn about our community partners and the services they provide to our students
We can help you with:
How to start college (admissions process)
Paying for college
Transfer degrees (degrees that you start at Shoreline and can transfer to a university)
Career training pathways
Student athletics
Student support services
And so much more!
Not to mention food trucks, live music, and a raffle for some sweet Shoreline swag!